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Cristiano Ronaldo in Hollywood!? ‘One thing’ Portuguese GOAT must do in order to become a ‘great actor’
Leboeuf’s advice for CR7’s acting journey
Former France international Frank Leboeuf, who successfully traded his boots for a career in cinema and theatre, believes Ronaldo has the potential to be a massive success in Tinseltown. However, the World Cup winner warns that talent alone won't be enough for the striker to master a new craft. Leboeuf, who appeared in the Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything, insists that the 41-year-old must treat acting with the same discipline he applied to football.
Speaking on behalf of CSB, Leboeuf told Showbiz Cheat Sheet: "Cristiano Ronaldo will be a great actor if he does one thing right … If he wants to do it, I have advice for him: do acting courses. Don’t think you’re an actor just like that. He’s been the best example of working hard to become one of the best football players in the world. So, in order to become an actor, you also have to work. I’m pretty sure Cristiano Ronaldo will be a great actor. I wish him the best, but he has to follow acting courses. He has to respect the world of this industry."
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Avoiding the pitfalls of amateurism
Leboeuf is adamant that professional training is the only way to avoid the embarrassment of a failed crossover. He pointed to other players who have tried to make the jump without formal education as a cautionary tale for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Frenchman highlighted that being a celebrity does not automatically translate to being a performer, noting that vocal technique and stage presence are specific skills that must be learned over time.
To illustrate his point, the ex-Chelsea defender referenced another former player's recent theatrical attempt. "I saw Adil Rami was doing a play for the past four months, but not following courses," Leboeuf explained. "And when they asked me what I thought, I said, I didn’t see him. I don’t want to see him because I know what he’s going to be lacking. He’s going to be lacking voice and presentation. That’s just normal because he doesn’t know it’s a job. It’s a real job."
A future in the Fast & Furious franchise?
The rumours surrounding Ronaldo's cinematic future are already gaining significant traction in Hollywood. Action star Vin Diesel recently sparked a firestorm of speculation by suggesting that the Portuguese forward could join the Fast mythology in the upcoming final instalment of the street-racing saga. Diesel teased fans on social media, claiming that filmmakers had already written a role for him in the movie titled Fast Forever.
Ronaldo is reportedly open to the idea of performing, having expressed interest in the past during interviews. While he continues to find the back of the net in the Saudi Pro League, his focus is clearly expanding toward his off-field legacy. A high-octane cameo alongside Diesel and his crew would represent a massive first step into a world where Ronaldo could continue to leverage his unprecedented global profile long after he stops scoring goals.
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Launching the UR•MARV film studio
Beyond simple acting roles, Ronaldo is already positioning himself as a powerhouse behind the camera. In April 2025, he announced a significant business venture by launching his own independent film studio, UR•MARV, in partnership with acclaimed British director Matthew Vaughn. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between sports and storytelling, utilizing innovative technology to create high-end action content for global audiences.
The partnership with the Kingsman director has already yielded results, with the pair reportedly having financed two action films already. Regarding the career pivot, Ronaldo said: "This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business." Vaughn was equally enthusiastic about the collaboration, describing the Al-Nassr star as a "real-life superhero" who has already created stories on the pitch that no screenwriter could ever imagine.