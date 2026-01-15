Cristiano Ronaldo doubles Lionel Messi’s earnings to top highest-paid athletes chart - with Brazilian superstar Neymar tumbling down the list

Argentine icon Messi - who works closely with adidas, among others - sits third on the Sportico chart. He does, however, pull in half of what Ronaldo earns, with the World Cup winner generating $130m (£97m) of earning power across 2025. He has signed a new contract with MLS Cup winners Inter Miami through 2028.

Ronaldo is also working on fresh terms at Al-Nassr, with a historic agreement there being extended through to the summer of 2027. It has been suggested that the evergreen striker, who is already 40 years of age, could play on beyond that point. Both he and Messi are being tipped to grace this summer’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

