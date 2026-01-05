Neymar considered RETIREMENT during 'exhausting' injury struggles at Santos, father reveals

He went on to say of Neymar having to be talked out of calling it quits: “When I get home, I go to my son’s place and ask: ‘Son, what’s up? How are you?’ He looks at me and says: ‘I can’t take it anymore, man. Let’s do the surgery. Dad… I don’t even know if it’s worth operating. For me, that’s it’. When he said that, I answered: ‘That’s it? Then why operate? Just do the surgery and we stop, and next year we’ll think about what to do’. Then I told him: ‘Son, if you want to have the surgery so we can focus on your recovery and you can be well, I’m with you’.”

On a World Cup carrot being dangled, Neymar Sr added: “I started talking to him, telling him a few things: ‘You know what it is? There’s a narrative out there. A few very noisy people — not many, but extremely loud — who want to make you give up. If we give up… there’s very little left, man. Six months. After June, July, I don’t know if we’ll win or not. But I’ll go with you. Then I think we’ve fulfilled our mission, whether we’re champions or not. But you have to be in it. You can’t accept what those noisy people are doing. You can’t listen to what’s coming from the outside.’”