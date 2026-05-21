Cristiano Ronaldo & Ivan Toney beaten to Saudi Pro League Golden Boot by Mexico striker in huge surprise

In a turn of events few predicted at the start of the campaign, Quinones has officially been crowned the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League. The Mexico international produced a masterclass in his side's final-round clash against Al Ittihad, scoring a spectacular hat-trick in a 5-1 win to take his season tally to 33 goals and catapult himself to the summit of the goalscoring charts.

The Al-Qadsiah forward entered the final matchday with 30 goals to his name, trailing Toney, who led the charts with 32 goals, while sitting ahead of Ronaldo on 26 goals. Quinones saved his best performance for the final day. By netting a hat-trick against Al-Ittihad, the striker - who joined Al-Qadsiah in the summer of 2024 from Mexican side Club América - took his final tally to 33 goals, leaping to the summit to claim the Golden Boot.