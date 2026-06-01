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Cristiano Ronaldo at 2030 World Cup? ‘Huge surprise’ claim made as future role for Portuguese GOAT is explained
The reality of Ronaldo at the 2030 World Cup
As Portugal prepares to co-host the 2030 World Cup, speculation has naturally turned to whether Ronaldo will still be playing. However, Proenca has tempered expectations regarding the forward's presence on the pitch in four years' time. Speaking at the Bola Branca Conference, Proenca suggested that biological factors would make a tournament appearance at age 45 highly unlikely.
"I'll say that, physiologically, a huge surprise would have to happen for him to be in another World Cup. And the European Championship? That will depend on who's in charge at the time, how the player is doing, a set of technical factors that now, it's not a matter of commenting or not commenting... With absolute certainty, and I'm fully aware of this, those who are the best players at the time will be in the national team. And therefore, until then... Cristiano Ronaldo will always be inextricably linked to the national team, to the federation. And therefore, what is ensured in terms of quality as a player, or not as a player, today, the brand of the Portuguese Football Federation, the brand of the national team, is intertwined with the brand of Cristiano Ronaldo," Proenca explained.
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Portugal role always open for Ronaldo
While his playing days will eventually come to an end, Proenca was adamant that Ronaldo’s influence on Portuguese football will remain permanent. The FPF chief made it clear that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will have his pick of roles within the national setup once he decides to hang up his boots, highlighting the striker's unique status as a global icon and a marketing powerhouse.
"Cristiano Ronaldo will be whatever he wants to be in Portuguese football. I dare say that. It's an absolutely extraordinary case, not only in terms of notoriety, capacity, and brand mobilization. Sporting-wise, I dare say it's a unique case of talent development in Portuguese football. And therefore, Cristiano will be whatever he wants to be in Portugal and in world football. We all have time to think about where Cristiano will first feel happy and where he will also help Portuguese football to position itself and maintain the position it has," he added.
Planning for the post-Ronaldo era
The transition away from their greatest-ever player is a daunting prospect for many fans, but the federation is working to ensure the move is seamless. Proenca argued that the key to moving forward is not to treat Ronaldo's eventual retirement as a disaster, but rather as a natural evolution. He noted that the FPF has been diversifying its interests to ensure financial and sporting stability regardless of who is on the team sheet.
"I say that you prepare yourself not by dramatizing it. Cristiano will always be inextricably linked, not to the federation, but to the country of Portugal. And therefore, there should be no doubt about that. The Portuguese Football Federation has always been preparing its present and its future, in terms of revenue, so as not to depend on participating in international competitions solely on one or two sponsors and one or two players," Proenca stated.
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Commercial impact and federation stability
Despite the inevitable shift, Proenca admitted that Ronaldo's name remains a massive draw for commercial partners. However, he reassured supporters that the FPF's operational budget is not solely reliant on the captain's presence. The goal is to maintain the high standards set during the Ronaldo era while acknowledging the commercial reality of working with one of the most famous athletes on the planet.
The president concluded by saying: "Well, we certainly know how important Cristiano is. I have to be honest and sincere, there's an appetite to propose contracts to the Portuguese Football Federation both with and without Cristiano. The Portuguese Football Federation's operating revenues are more than assured for a cycle that will naturally and normally occur, which is Cristiano's departure."