Cristian Volpato fined over positive cocaine test as Socceroos star maintains innocence

The incident comes under the spotlight after Volpato chose to switch his international allegiance from Italy to Australia shortly before the World Cup, where the Azzurri failed to qualify for a third consecutive tournament. The 22-year-old, who remains under contract with Sassuolo until June 2028, made his senior international debut in a warm-up friendly against Switzerland before securing a place in the Socceroos squad. During the tournament, he featured in group-stage fixtures against the United States and Paraguay and played 74 minutes in Australia's round-of-32 exit on penalties against Egypt.