Cristian Romero vows to put '200 per cent' into Tottenham's 'last seven finals' after 'bad day' against Nottingham Forest

Tottenham captain Romero was visibly hurt by the performance and made it a priority to address the fans who have remained loyal despite a dismal season. Romero said: "It's a difficult day for everyone, but the first thing is to speak about the fans. Thank you for today and always staying with us. They gave us fantastic support, but about us, it's a bad day. Now it is finished and the most important thing is to understand the situation.

"It's not easy but the most important thing is to get to national team and back here for the last seven finals. I promise to put 200 per cent in every one and for me it is not easy, but we have to stay all together. It's a bad day yeah, but we will go again."



