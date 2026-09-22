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'The Ballon d'Or should go to Leo Messi' - Cristian Romero backs Argentina icon for individual glory and slams 'marketing' bias
Romero backs Messi glory
Messi has received staunch backing from Romero to claim yet another Ballon d'Or and expand his unprecedented trophy haul. The 28-year-old Atletico Madrid defender insisted his national team captain remains the unrivalled best player in the world. At the same time, he took aim at modern awards criteria, arguing commercial appeal often takes precedence over sporting merit.
- Seshadri Sukumar
Defender praises national idol
Speaking in the aftermath of Atletico's 2-1 derby victory over Real Madrid at the Estadio Metropolitano, the Argentine centre-back made his feelings abundantly clear. Offering his view to ESPNon who should collect the golden trophy, Romero stated: "The Ballon d'Or should go to Leo Messi. Until he retires, that is clear."
Highlighting the veteran forward's grounded persona away from the spotlight, the former Tottenham Hotspur defender continued: "Putting aside what he is as a player and what he has achieved throughout his career, he is still the best in the world. What makes him even greater is that I have shared a dressing room with him, and he possesses a humility that very few have. Those things make him stand out."
Reflecting on his early steps in international football under the icon's stewardship, the defender added: "Messi helped me adapt. When I first joined, we weren't winning everything, and he helped us. He has been my idol since I was a little boy; I saw him suffer, and then go on to win everything. Having shared so much with him, he is the greatest of all time. It is going to be a beautiful farewell for him."
Marketing dictates future awards
An unshakeable admiration for the legendary playmaker underpins the conviction that no contemporary rival can match his sustained excellence. That perspective fuels the argument that individual voting criteria will change drastically once the veteran officially hangs up his boots. Reiterating the talisman's singular status at the summit of the game, Romero declared: "There is nobody else like Messi. I keep saying it."
Lamenting how promotional appeal could decide future winners, the centre-back continued: "Surely, once Messi decides to call time on his career, we'll have to see who they give the Ballon d'Or to. To whichever player has the most marketing power, because that is pretty much what it comes down to."
Similar backing for the forward came from Atletico manager Diego Simeone last week. Assessing who merits the Ballon d'Or, he noted: "Messi, without a shadow of a doubt. After the World Cup he had, at his age, without any doubt, Messi."
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Gala evening approaches rapidly
France Football's official announcement on September 8 confirmed Messi among the 30-man shortlist following 45 goals and 30 assists for Inter Miami alongside a run to the World Cup final. The London Palladium Theatre will stage the 70th gala edition on October 26 to reveal whether the 39-year-old can extend his historic haul. The prestigious ceremony will show whether on-pitch brilliance can still outshine commercial clout.
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