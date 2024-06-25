'I couldn't see!' - Kylian Mbappe warned custom mask 'can slow down a player' as Robert Lewandowski recalls 'annoying' experience at Bayern Munich ahead of Poland's crunch Euro 2024 clash with France
Kylian Mbappe has been warned by Robert Lewandowski that the custom mask required to protect his broken nose will be “annoying” and affect his vision.
- Real Madrid-bound star suffered broken nose
- Will be forced to wear protective face covering
- Barcelona striker knows all about those issues