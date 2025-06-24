This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
netherlands fans womens euro 2022Getty Images
Caitlin Casey

A complete guide to Women's Euro 2025: Stadiums, tickets, accommodation & more

SHOPPINGTravelEuropean ChampionshipSwitzerland

Looking to make your way to Switzerland for the Women's Euro this summer? GOAL has everything you need to know.

Tickets

Women's Euro Tickets

  • Secure your Women's Euro 2025 tickets for this summer's international tournament
  • Location: Switzerland
  • Stadiums: Various, including St. Jakob Park, Stadion Wankdorf, Stade de Genève and more
  • Date: July 2 - 28
  • Final: July 28, St. Jakob Park

From

€49

Buy now

Summer is here, and that means one thing: the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is on its way. With over 30 matches to be played on the road to the Women's Euro final at St. Jakob Park on July 27, you can expect exhilarating goals, matches across eight Swiss cities and maybe one or two nail-biting moments.

So, if you're thinking of heading to the tournament, you're in for a treat. With a combined capacity of over 175,000, more than 700,000 Women's Euro tickets will be up for grabs in the eight different cities hosting the games.

Before we even make it to the semis or quarter finals of the Women's tournament, we're in for a ride in the group stages. The England Women's team look to defend their Euro 2022 title, while being chased by the likes of Italy and Norway, who will be on their tails, following closely behind. And, as the hosts, the Swiss women's team will also be one to watch, with a home advantage at their stadiums across the country.

From Geneva to St. Gallen, we've got everything you need to know about the Women's Euro travel, matches, stadiums, transport, accommodation and even how to secure tickets to the games themselves. Let GOAL show you the complete guide to the Women's Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

Buy Women's Euro 2025 tickets on StubHub
Get tickets

Everything you need to know about UEFA Women's Euro 2025

  1. When are the Women's Euro 2025?
  2. Where are the Women's Euro 2025?
  3. What are the host cities for Women's Euro 2025?
  4. UEFA Women's Euro 2025 full schedule
  5. How to get last-minute Women's Euro tickets?
  6. St. Jakob Park, Basel
  7. Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
  8. Stade de Genève, Geneva
  9. Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
  10. Kybunpark, St. Gallen
  11. Stadion Allmend, Lucerne
  12. Stade de Tourbillon, Sion
  13. Stockhorn Arena, Thun

Frequently asked questions

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 starts on July 2 and runs until the grand final on July 27. The Women's Euro 2025 will take place across Switzerland, featuring stadiums in Basel, Geneva, and Bern.

If you're looking for your chance to secure Women's Euro 2025 tickets, fret not. We've got all of the intel for you to get a seat at this international tournament in Switzerland.

You can buy England Women's Euro 2025 tickets on the official UEFA website or through England Football. However, since the general sale of tickets has long been open and was allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, there might now be only a limited number of official tickets available through these sites.There are a number of tickets available on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket, so you'll be able to enjoy the tournament, even if you're looking for tickets to the Women's Euro final, semi-final, quarter-final, or any other event.

UEFA Women's EURO 2025, which is the 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship, is being held from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 27. Switzerland is staging the tournament for the first time, and the host nation will be hoping that playing in front of their fervent home fans will prove to be a good omen. The Netherlands were the host nation when they won the Women’s Euro 2017, and England reigned supreme on home turf at Women’s Euro 2022. Women’s Euro 2025 matches will be staged in eight Swiss cities: Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Thun & Sion.

Other major timelines for the events you might want to note include:

Here's a closer look at where you can watch the Women's Euro 2025 from where you are:

  • United Kingdom - BBC, ITV and STV
  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • United States - FOX Sports. FuboTV
  • Latin America - ESPN
  • Spain - STVE
  • Germany - ARD - ZDF
  • France - TF1

Women’s Euro 2022 was won by the tournament hosts, England. Chloe Kelly was the goalscoring heroine as she netted the winning goal in extra time against Germany. It was the first time an England senior team had won major footballing honours since the men’s side had won the FIFA World Cup in 1966. The Lionesses were led by Sarina Wiegman, who had coached the Netherlands to glory five years earlier at Women’s Euro 2017.

The 16 teams playing at Women’s Euro 2025 are split into four groups of four teams. The top two sides in each group will progress to the quarter-finals. The groups were confirmed during December’s draw in Lausanne and are as follows:
Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands