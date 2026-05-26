Getty/GOAL
How much will Cole Palmer cost? Man Utd told ‘starting point’ fee if transfer talks with Chelsea are entered into
Financial realities at Stamford Bridge
According to The Sun, Chelsea are confronting a massive dilemma regarding player sales during this transfer window. Many insiders believe the club have to offload established names to balance the books and provide Alonso with the funds necessary to secure up to three high-level targets. Despite club chiefs strongly denying these claims, missing out on European football entirely has intensified the need to generate profit. The Blues suffered a dismal campaign, culminating in a 2-1 defeat at Sunderland, confirming a 10th-place finish on just 52 points. Consequently, several high-profile departures are anticipated, with the London club desperately trying to offset the staggering amounts spent over the last few years under their current ownership.
- Getty Images Sport
Potential sacrifices for the Blues
While Enzo Fernandez appears to be the most obvious candidate to depart, his massive amortised book value makes a deal highly complicated. The Argentina midfielder would require a fee of at least £100 million ($134m) just to make a sale worthwhile. Therefore, the board might look to other members of the squad to raise substantial capital. Marc Cucurella is currently valued at around £20m ($27m) on the books, meaning a potential £45m ($61m) bid from Atletico Madrid would represent a healthy profit. Similarly, Joao Pedro holds a book valuation of £52.5m ($71m), and an offer matching the nine-figure mark from Barcelona could tempt the hierarchy, leaving only Moises Caicedo as a genuinely untouchable asset.
The staggering price for Palmer
This financial puzzle inevitably leads to questions surrounding Palmer. Signed from Manchester City in 2023, the attacker has been exceptional. Across 131 appearances for the club, he has registered 54 goals and 32 assists, notably helping them win the first expanded FIFA Club World Cup in 2025. Despite a slightly quieter current season featuring 11 goals in 34 games, his overarching importance remains unquestioned. His contract runs until 2033, meaning Chelsea hold absolute power over his future. The Sun have clarified exactly what it will take to secure his services, stating that "£80m ($108m) would be a starting point for negotiations to buy him."
- Getty Images
What comes next in the window?
Alonso and the board must now finalise their outgoings rapidly to facilitate incoming transfers before pre-season begins. If Manchester United or another European heavyweight launch a formal bid for Palmer, it will heavily test Chelsea's resolve. The coming weeks will dictate whether the Blues hold firm on their valuations or succumb to the financial realities of their situation.