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Gakpo picks Man City! Liverpool star rejects Tottenham as Etihad move takes shape
Maresca targets Gakpo as City overhaul attack
According to The Athletic, Manchester City have emerged as the primary destination for Gakpo, with the Liverpool forward expressing a clear desire to join Enzo Maresca's side. The 27-year-old has reportedly decided against a move to Tottenham Hotspur in favour of a switch to the Etihad, as the club looks to reshape its frontline.
Talks are currently underway between all relevant parties to reach an agreement that would see the Dutch international swap Anfield for Manchester. The move comes at a time of transition for City, who have already secured Brazilian talent Allan Elias from Palmeiras for €40 million, whilst sanctioning the departures of forwards Savinho and Omar Marmoush to Tottenham this summer.
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Liverpool prepare for life after Dutch star
Liverpool appear to be readying themselves for Gakpo's exit, having already finalised an agreement to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain. Despite the ongoing transfer speculation, Gakpo remained professional during Liverpool's recent 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, where he started and provided an assist. However, the signs of a departure have been growing, especially after manager Andoni Iraola admitted he 'cannot guarantee anything' regarding the future of the forward earlier this week.
Gakpo's tenure at Anfield has been marked by significant contributions, including 50 goals and 23 assists in 180 appearances since his arrival from PSV Eindhoven in 2022. While he signed a new five-year contract as recently as August 2025, his form has fluctuated recently, scoring only three times in the league since the turn of the year.
Gakpo's impressive Anfield legacy and World Cup return
The move represents a significant piece of business for Liverpool, who originally signed Gakpo for an initial £37 million, a figure that could potentially rise to £44 million with various add-ons. Having played a pivotal role in the club's 2024-25 Premier League title-winning campaign - a season in which he recorded 18 goals and seven assists - Gakpo's value remains substantial.
He scored three goals in four appearances during this summer's World Cup before his side was eliminated in the round of 32 following a penalty shootout loss to Morocco. Remarkably, he returned to action just days after his partner, Noa, shared the heartbreaking news of losing their unborn child.
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The latest high-profile departure from Liverpool
Should Gakpo depart, he would become the latest high-profile exit from Anfield in what has been a transformative summer. The Netherlands international would follow in the footsteps of talismanic star Mohamed Salah, alongside key figures Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate, and Curtis Jones, marking a major squad overhaul for Liverpool at the start of the new campaign.
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