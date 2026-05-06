Clear message to Arne Slot? Liverpool principal owner John Henry warns FSG 'won't settle for mediocrity'

Liverpool have suffered 18 defeats in all competitions this term, marking their worst losing record since the 2014-15 season under Brendan Rodgers. While the club remains on track for Champions League qualification, the drop-off from last year's title-winning heights has not gone unnoticed by the boardroom.

Henry’s comments came in the wake of the decision to fire Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora following a poor start to the MLB season. In an email to the Sports Business Journal, the 76-year-old businessman appeared to draw parallels between his sporting franchises, suggesting that while fans may voice their displeasure, the leadership's response is to double down on their commitment to winning.