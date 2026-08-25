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‘Classic agent play’ - Why Vinicius Junior to Arsenal was never on as former Premier League record holder reacts to surprising transfer talk
Vini Jr linked with Arsenal before signing new Real deal
As Vinicius headed into the final 12 months of his previous deal at Santiago Bernabeu, rumours surfaced regarding a potential change of scenery for the 26-year-old ‘Galactico’. His representatives were said to be sounding out interest from across Europe and Saudi Arabia.
Lucrative terms can be found in the Middle East, where Cristiano Ronaldo continues to ply his trade, while big-spending teams in England are forever in the market for proven performers at the very highest level.
Vini Jr has been a Ballon d’Or contender in the not too distant past and remains a model of consistency in Madrid. He would have filled an important role for Arsenal - who have parted company with Leandro Trossard this summer and are preparing to sanction the sale of Gabriel Martinelli.
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Why Vinicius transfer was never on the cards for Arsenal
Christos Tzolis has settled quickly following his move to north London - having previously spent time at Norwich - but Vinicius would have been a marquee addition for Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s left flank.
He penned fresh terms with Real through to 2032, with Barry - who was speaking courtesy of BetVictor Online Casino - telling GOAL of speculation that always lacked substance: “I was buzzing to see Vinicius Junior linked with the Premier League. It would have been great to see him over here.
“From afar, it seemed like a classic agent's tactic, if they were in negotiations, bringing in another massive club would obviously pique interest and help get that contract spiced up to meet demands before signing. It was classic agent play, personally.
“At the same time, it would have been great to see him in the Premier League, as he's one of the world's stars at the moment.”
Could Alvarez return to England at Emirates Stadium?
While they ultimately missed out on Vinicius, Arsenal are seeing another raid on La Liga mooted. World Cup-winning Argentina international Julian Alvarez - who boasts Premier League experience from his time at Manchester City - is looking for a way out of Atletico Madrid.
Barry, who lost his all-time Premier League appearance record to James Milner last season, added on the talk of Alvarez returning to the English top-flight: “I was surprised to see that Julian Alvarez wants to leave Atletico, but I understand why they'll keep him. He's a great player, his work rate's incredible.
“He'd be a great team-mate, I'm sure, to play alongside. I was surprised by the links with Arsenal. I think it's probably similar to what they've already got.
“I'm not sure they would have needed him, but there would definitely be interest from other Premier League clubs. But yeah, I think if [Diego] Simeone is that strong on keeping him, I'm sure he'll stay for another year at least.”
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Transfer deadline: Summer window open until September 1
Barcelona, who find themselves short on central striking options, have also been sniffing around Alvarez. The reigning champions of Spain have, however, found transfer funds to be in short supply of late and that may leave the door open for Arsenal to sneak in.
The Gunners, who opened the defence of their top-flight crown with a comfortable win over Coventry at the start of the 2026-27 campaign, have until September 1 to get any late transfer business done. Vini Jr will not be joining their ranks, but the rumours regarding Alvarez’s future appear set to rumble on towards the summer deadline.
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