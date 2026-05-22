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Ameé Ruszkai

Clara Serrajordi: The Barcelona & Spain wonderkid wowing Alexia Putellas & Patri Guijarro

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When Barcelona were crowned Liga F champions for a seventh successive season back in April, Clara Serrajordi, the 18-year-old who played all 90 minutes in the crowning win over Espanyol, didn’t realise that the club hadn’t always enjoyed such consistent success. "In the early years, we didn’t win league titles, so we have to value this a lot,” Patri Guijarro said. “I was telling Serrajordi this and she was surprised."

Really, it’s excusable for the teenager to not realise. After all, she was only 11 years old the last time Barca failed to win Liga F, and they reached the Champions League final that season anyway. This is a young talent who was able to go to Camp Nou as a child and see the women’s team play. The success they have enjoyed as she has been growing up is incredible.

And now, Serrajordi is becoming part of it all. After watching the likes of Guijarro, Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati from the stands and hoping, one day, to be like them, she is now playing with them - and not at all looking out of place.

Barca have had to lean on youth this year. Financial restraints meant just one senior player was added to the first team in the summer transfer window, all while five departures were confirmed. But the manner in which those young players have stepped up and delivered, to help the club win a domestic treble and reach this weekend’s Champions League final, has been remarkable - with Serrajordi’s performances in particular standing out.

  • Clara Serrajord Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Where it all began

    Born in Llinars del Valles, a village in the province of Barcelona, Serrajordi is a product of the club's youth system, something which is immediately apparent when watching her play.

    It was in the youth national teams that the midfielder first started to catch the eye. She was a regular starter as Spain won the Under-17 Euros in 2024 and again at the U17 World Cup later that year, as her team reached the final. From there, Serrajordi made the step up to the U19s, named in the Team of the Tournament as Spain won the Euros in 2025.

    At the same time, opportunities with Barca were starting to present themselves. As a 16-year-old, Serrajordi played some minutes in pre-season ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, before making the bench in the latter stages of the season and then, her senior debut, in the 6-0 win over Athletic Club in May of last year.

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  • Esmee Brugts Laia Aleixandri Clara Serrajordi Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    The big break

    It set the foundation for a huge 2025-26, in which Serrajordi has been a vital part of Barca’s first team. It was known through the summer that she, and fellow youth product Aicha Camara, would be promoted into the senior side on a full-time basis, as the club dealt with a smaller squad due to their financial issues. Their impact has been so impressive.

    Serrajordi has started 19 games in Liga F this season, the second-most in Barca's squad, and she's recently emerged as a more important player in the Champions League, too, with the Catalans hit by injuries to Guijarro, Laia Aleixandri and Aitana Bonmati in midfield. As such, the 18-year-old has been trusted with starts in three of Barca's last six European outings, including in the semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

    In the first leg, the balance of Barca's midfield felt off. Alexia Putellas was often far too deep and the three-time European champions couldn't get the win they were after in Germany, settling for a 1-1 draw. That head coach Pere Romeu changed his XI for the home leg and brought Serrajordi into the middle, alongside Putellas and Guijarro, was a huge show of faith in the teenager's talent but it proved the correct call, as she helped bring greater balance to the team in a 4-2 win that secured a place in this weekend's final.

  • Clara Serrajordi Spain Women 2025-26Getty Images

    How it's going

    Serrajordi hasn't just broken through with Barca this season, either. Back in October, new Spain boss Sonia Bermudez gave the youngster her first senior international call-up, aged 17. Bermudez knew Serrajordi from the youth teams, in which she worked before taking the top job in the summer, and the coach didn't hesitate to give her an opportunity in the senior side.

    Serrajordi wasn't there just to make up the numbers, either. After watching Spain race into a 4-0 lead over Sweden in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Nations League semi-final, she came off the bench in the second leg to make her senior international debut. She was in the squad again for the final, as Spain beat Germany, and has been a staple since, making three more appearances in 2026, including one against England at Wembley Stadium in April.

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  • Biggest strengths

    Perhaps the best way to understand what makes Serrajordi so good is to listen to how she is described by the world-class talent around her. "It seems like she’s been playing at the top level her whole life, with the way she understands timing, space, and the game," Putellas, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner, said in an interview with Sport earlier this year.

    Guijarro has also heaped praise on the teenager, impressed by how much she "surprised" her when she moved into the first team during the 2024-25 season. "She’s very complete, can adapt to any midfield role and has a great understanding of the game," Guijarro told Catalunya Radio. "I really enjoy watching her play.”

    For Esmee Brugts, meanwhile, it is the composure that the teenager has brought to the table which has impressed her the most. Brugts, too, came into this Barca team as a young player, albeit signed from PSV Eindhoven as a 20-year-old rather than progressing through the youth system. Still, she knows the difficulty of making that step up to Barca's level at a young age and when asked about Serrajordi earlier this season, she replied: "The first thing that comes to my mind is it's so impressive to be so young and to play like you have been playing there for a lot of years. She seems very calm."

  • Clara Serrajordi Spain Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Room for improvement

    It's hard to pick faults in Serrajordi's game, despite her still being only 18. As a product of the Barca system, she knows exactly what is being asked of her in various roles and, when combined with her technical quality and composure, that has helped her settle well.

    The sample size is still small, though. If Serrajordi plays in Saturday's Champions League final against Lyon - and she is well in contention to start as Bonmati continues to build her fitness back up and Aleixandri remains sidelined - that will be an interesting test of the youngster, as Barca will not have everything their way when it comes to possession and playing the game on their own terms, which is often how it has been in Serrajordi's time in the team thus far. There's nothing to suggest that her out of possession work isn't good, but it is games like that which will test that area of her game more and help develop.

    Otherwise, it's a case of experience for the teenager. More games and more minutes will allow her to progress further and continue what looks to be a very positive trajectory. There is also the potential for her to contribute more goals and assists, something she has shown she can do in the youth teams of Barca and Spain, but that also depends on how she is used in the midfield.

  • Patri Guijarro Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    The next... Patri Guijarro?

    The focus on Serrajordi's role is particularly interesting. As Guijarro pointed out, the 18-year-old can play anywhere in the middle, whether it is as a No.6, a box-to-box midfielder or as a No.10. At this moment, it's unclear whether she will settle in one role over another, making a comparison to an established player tricky because there are different paths she could take.

    For now, it's interesting that Bermudez, when calling Serrajordi into the Spain senior side for the first time, noted: "She’s the profile most similar to Patri that we have." It's in that deeper role that she has been used for La Roja, though, again, it is still early in her career and that could all change.

    Guijarro can be an adventurous holding midfielder, too, as demonstrated by the 12 goals and 16 assists she racked up last season, and Serrajordi has those attacking traits to be a threat in the final third as well. As things stand, it feels like she sits somewhere between Guijarro, who plays in the deepest midfield role, and Bonmati, more of a box-to-box midfielder, on the scale between different roles. How that changes and develops as her career progresses will be fascinating.

  • Clara Serrajordi Salma Paralluelo Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    What comes next?

    It's staggering to think this is Serrajordi's first year at this level, given how well she has taken to the challenge. She's another example of just how good the youth set-up underneath this all-conquering Barcelona side is and a testament to the way the club develops and trusts in its young talent. Without the impact of Serrajordi - and Camara, and other youngsters - Barca's season would have been nowhere near as successful due to their economic problems. If the 18-year-old starts in Saturday's Champions League final, she will absolutely deserve the opportunity.

    How next season goes for the 18-year-old, who ranked fourth in GOAL's 2026 NXGN list and just signed a new contract until 2028, is unclear. Injuries have forced her to become more involved this year, but the quality she has shown and the adaptability she possesses should allow her to remain in contention for plenty of minutes moving forward, even if Barca have better injury luck next year in midfield.

    With Aleixandri to miss the first chunk of the next campaign, having suffered an ACL tear as recently as February, and uncertainties surrounding the future of Putellas, who has been heavily-linked with a move to London City Lionesses as her contract nears its end, midfield depth will likely be vital for Barca again. Fortunately, in Serrajordi, they look to have a wonderful talent who is able to contribute right away, while also looking destined for the very top in the years to come.

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