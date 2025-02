Watch out, Christian Pulisic! USMNT & AC Milan hero's girlfriend Alexa Melton namedrops Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg in ideal golfing 'foursome' C. Pulisic USA AC Milan Showbiz Serie A

Alexa Melton, the pro golfer girlfriend of USMNT star Christian Pulisic, has picked Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg as her dream "foursomes" partner.