Christian Pulisic breaks silence on Sydney Sweeney dating rumours after firing AC Milan to top of Serie A
Pulisic reveals truth behind Sweeney dating rumours
Reported by Mail Sport, Pulisic has put dating rumours linking him with Sweeney to bed and stated that the speculation is nothing more than "fake news" which he hopes to quash once and for all.
Speculation spread rapidly across social media in recent days following sensational reports by La Gazzetto dello Sport in Italy, which stated that the two have been dating for some time, leaving fans both within the football and entertainment worlds stunned.
Reports linking ‘Captain America’ Pulisic with one of the most high-profile actresses in the US should have come as no major surprise, save for the fact that he was believed to be dating golfer Alexa Melton earlier this year.
But Pulisic has confirmed that he is in fact not romantically involved with Sweeney, telling fans and the media to stop spreading the “made up stories” as they “affect people’s lives”.
Captain America shuts down dating speculation
Pulisic responded to the rumours with a 21-word message on his Instagram story on Sunday: “Please stop with the made up stories about my personal life. Need to hold sources accountable it can affect people's lives.”
Calling for accountability on the part of those spreading the rumours, he also responded to a comment on social media to shut down the speculation: “Fake news guys let’s stop with the silly rumor.”
Milan star believed to be dating golfer Alexa Melton
While not directly addressing it in his statement, Pulisic may have indirectly confirmed the continuation of his romance with American professional golfer Melton through the claim that the rumours can affect people’s lives.
Pulisic and Melton were first romantically linked in the summer of 2024 and were evidently still going strong in September of this year, when Melton posted a heart-felt birthday message for the AC Milan winger on his 27th birthday.
Meanwhile, Sweeney has been reported to be romantically involved with music producer Scooter Braun earlier this autumn, with the pair seen getting close after the premiere of her new movie The Housemaid. It appears that rumours linking her with Pulisic have now been put to bed.
Pulisic scores as Rosseneri go top of Serie A
On the pitch, Pulisic has kept up his strong form for AC Milan as the Rossoneri mount a challenge for the Scudetto under Massimiliano Allegri.
Milan rose to the top of Serie A with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Hellas Verona on Sunday, where Pulisic volleyed his side into the lead in the first half before fellow former Chelsea man Christopher Nkunku bagged a brace to put the result beyond doubt.
Allegri’s men are a point clear of Napoli and two ahead of local arch-rivals Inter Milan at the top of Serie A after 16 matches, unbeaten in the league since opening-day defeat to newly promoted Cremonese. Milan last won the Scudetto in 2021/22 and will hope to see off tough competition to get their hands on the trophy again this term, after failing to qualify for Europe entirely in 2024/25.
Huge 2026 set lies ahead for Pulisic
There is no doubt that 2026 will be a huge year for Pulisic as he aims for Serie A glory with AC Milan before representing the USA in a home World Cup next summer.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side will face Paraguay and Australia in Group D of the finals, with their final group opponent to be decided by UEFA’s continental play-offs in March.
Pulisic will aim to have a key role to play as his nation look to go far into the tournament on home soil, and so he will be glad to see the back of unwanted speculation into his personal life as he looks to put Sydney Sweeney dating rumours to bed.
