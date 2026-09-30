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Former Manchester United center-back Chris Smalling signs for Porto on free transfer after Saudi Arabia spell
Dragons secure veteran defensive reinforcement
FC Porto have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United and England defender Smalling on a free transfer. The 36-year-old joins the Portuguese champions following a two-year stint in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Fayha.
The deal represents a shrewd bit of business for the Dragons as they look to maintain their dominance domestically while competing on the continental stage. Porto have also confirmed that an option to extend the deal can be triggered depending on the achievement of sporting objectives.
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Farioli adds elite experience to Porto backline
Smalling brings considerable experience to Francesco Farioli's squad, having won two Premier League titles during a decade at Manchester United and later helped Roma win the inaugural Europa Conference League. His time at Old Trafford established him as one of the most reliable defenders in England, while his subsequent move to Serie A proved he could adapt his game to different tactical environments and still compete at the highest level of knockout football.
Porto currently sit top of the Primeira Liga with a perfect record of 21 points from their opening seven matches, holding a five-point advantage over second-placed Benfica. However, their domestic dominance contrasts with a rocky start to their Champions League campaign, having suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City in their group stage opener.
A storied career continues in Portugal
The centre-back made 31 appearances for England and represented his country at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016. His international pedigree further underlines the level of quality Porto are adding to their ranks.
Before moving to Saudi Arabia, Smalling also played for Maidstone United, Millwall and Fulham. It was at Fulham where he first caught the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson, leading to his high-profile move to Manchester.
Porto celebrate Smalling arrival
Porto celebrated the high-profile arrival of the seasoned defender, highlighting his vast top-flight background and trophy-laden career across Europe. 'FC Porto has just signed a new defender with international experience and proven track record in the best leagues in the world: Chris Smalling has signed a contract until the end of the season, with an option for an additional year, and joins the national champions without a transfer fee,' reads the statement published by the Portuguese club.
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