‘Desperate for success’ - Chicago Fire have entrusted ex-USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter with dual roles in hopes of awakening sleeping giant in MLS

The Fire made Berhalter both head coach and director of football, hoping 'seamless connection' leads to success

You’ll hear the platitude on the lips of everyone around the Chicago Fire organization, pushed at every possible opportunity.

“Chicago is a sleeping giant.”

And perhaps they’re right. The Fire have all of the credentials: massive sports market, Major League Soccer success, a track record of signing household names from Europe. But there are also some drawbacks: weather, a turf field, some poor transfer business. In recent years, the story has been one of struggle and disappointment.

The Fire have aimed to change that - and have done so with one of the higher profile hires in recent MLS history. In October, Gregg Berhalter was officially announced as head coach and director of football of the Fire, a dual role in the club that has an admittedly mixed history in the league. But Chicago, in handing over the reins to the former United States men’s national team manager, insist they have the right man.

“If he can do his best work as director of football and head coach, and there’s this seamless connection, I’m fine with it,” Fire owner Joe Mansueto said.