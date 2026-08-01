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Richarlison strikes late to sink Xabi Alonso's Chelsea as ten-man Tottenham claim pre-season bragging rights in Sydney
Richarlison strikes late in Sydney derby
Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat against Spurs at Accor Stadium in the second fixture of their pre-season tour. Despite playing against ten men for most of the second half, Alonso's side were undone by a final-minute winner from Richarlison. The London rivalry carried a genuine competitive edge from the opening whistle, featuring strong challenges uncharacteristic of a friendly match. Sandro Tonali gave Spurs an early lead before Estevao Willian quickly equalised for the Blues.
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Danso red card alters match dynamic
The complexion of the match shifted dramatically four minutes into the second half when Tottenham defender Danso was sent off. Danso misjudged a pass from Archie Gray, allowing Joao Pedro to steal in before being brought down.
Referee Alex King produced a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, a rare decision in pre-season matches. The dismissal forced Spurs onto the back foot as Chelsea took total control of possession and territory.
Kinsky frustrates dominant Blues attack
Alonso named an experienced starting line-up featuring Levi Colwill as captain, alongside Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens. Chelsea pressed relentlessly after the red card, carving out numerous opportunities in search of a lead.
However, Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky proved insurmountable, denying Estevao, Pedro and Palmer with a series of fine saves. Even when Rio Kyerematen rattled the crossbar for Spurs on a rare break, Chelsea continued to push forward in numbers.
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Late heartbreak for Xabi Alonso's side
With ten minutes remaining, Alonso made extensive personnel changes, introducing youngsters and summer recruits including Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo and Liam Delap. The raft of substitutions disrupted Chelsea's momentum in the closing stages.
Spurs capitalised in the final seconds when Jamie Donley struck the post and Richarlison reacted quickest to stab home the rebound. Alonso's men will now look to refine their sharp edge in their remaining tour fixtures ahead of the new season.
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