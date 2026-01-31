Getty Images Sport
Chelsea star Cole Palmer in row with neighbours over plans to build new gym in the garden of his mansion
Neighbours unhappy with Palmer
Palmer wanted to build a detached gym at the bottom of his garden which will measure 36 by 16 foot and be 11 foot high, according to the Sun. The proposed building is set to be built at the end of the footballer’s garden and this has irritated the Chelsea talisman's neighbour.
As per the report, the neighbour has written to the local council and objects to the new gym on the basis that it will reduce privacy and will create noise.
“The proposed building is right up against our border which will involve removing two mature trees which will mean we are no longer screened from the house it belongs to,” they said.
The neighbours have asked that the new gym be built closer to Palmer’s house, rather than their own. The council are set to make their decision over the dispute in March.
Palmer makes difference in Italy
This disagreement comes amid Palmer’s resurgence on the pitch. The England midfielder has been struggling with managing an injury throughout this campaign and his involvement has been limited. Palmer was able to showcase what the Blues have been missing and what new boss Liam Rosenior could rely upon in the future in midweek.
The former Manchester City man returned to the pitch from the bench against Napoli and helped turn defeat into victory and ensure the Blues earned a top eight spot in the Champions League.
Palmer has been the Blues’ best player since switching from Manchester to west London and Rosenior will hope that he can keep his star man fit and firing as he navigates a tricky start to management in the Premier League.
Homesick Palmer?
There have been a number of reports linking Palmer with a move back to Manchester and to the red side of the city. Manchester United are reportedly lining up a move for the player who supported them as a child. There have been reports that the Red Devils consider Palmer as a potential long-term successor to Bruno Fernandes and may look to make the most of an unsettled player.
However, it is understood that Chelsea would demand a British record fee to allow the player to depart the club. There is little Palmer will be able to do to force a move either, having signed a multi-year deal at Stamford Bridge not too long ago.
Rosenior has also quashed suggestions that Palmer is seeking an exit. "I've had numerous conversations with Cole and he seems, and is, very, very happy to be here. He is a huge part of our long‑term plans, he's an outstanding player. Every player goes through difficult moments in their career with injuries, but that is no indication of his quality," the former Strasbourg coach said.
Chelsea to take on Hammers
Chelsea have a chance to strengthen their grip on European qualification spots with a game against West Ham on Saturday evening. The Blues are in fifth spot, but are in the midst of a highly-congested chase for the Champions League places.
They are one point behind United and just one ahead of Liverpool. Meanwhile London rivals Fulham are also just three points behind the Blues. A win against the struggling Hammers would mark an important three points and continue the Chelsea manager's strong start to life in charge at Stamford Bridge.
