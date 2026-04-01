Chelsea announce biggest pre-tax loss in Premier League history

The financial accounts for the period ending June 30, 2025, reveal a staggering £262.4m loss, a figure that eclipses the previous Premier League record of £197.5m set by Manchester City in 2011. This comes just 12 months after the Blues posted a £128.4m profit, though that surplus was heavily caveated by the sale of Chelsea Women to Blueco Midco - a subsidiary of the club’s parent company - for nearly £200m.

Club officials have attributed the significant downturn to a sharp rise in operating costs throughout the 2024-25 campaign. Despite the alarming headline figure, Chelsea did record a revenue of £490.9m, their second-highest ever, aided by income generated from their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.