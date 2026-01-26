Another twist in Chelsea's centre-back hunt! Blues recall defender to leave loan club fuming amid struggle to complete January transfer for Jeremy Jacquet

The decision to recall Anselmino comes as Chelsea struggle to get a deal over the line for top centre-back target Jeremy Jacquet. Liam Rosenior's side had agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old but were unable to come to an agreement with Rennes that would have seen the Frenchman move to the Club World Cup winners.

Now the Blues appear to have missed out on their top defensive target. "Rennes have no intention to let Jeremy Jacquet leave in January, but can open doors to sale ahead of summer window," Fabrizio Romano posted on X on Sunday.

Romano added that Chelsea hope to win the race to secure Jacquet's services in the summer though they'd face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the race to sign the Rennes star.

Chelsea have been looking to reinforce at the back since the summer when it was confirmed that Levi Colwill could miss the rest of the season having sustained an ACL injury on the eve of the campaign.

Tosin Adarabioyo has since joined Colwill on the sidelines, leaving just Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and the injury-prone Wesley Fofana as the club's only experienced centre-back options. Josh Acheampong is also an option for Rosenior, though the 19-year-old has only made a handful of senior starts.

Rosenior's side also have the option to bring Mamadou Sarr back to Chelsea in January, the 20-year-old having moved to Strasbourg over the summer. Sarr was part of the Senegal squad that claimed AFCON glory in Morocco earlier this month.