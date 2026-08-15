Joao Pedro double & Rogers debut goal seal Chelsea win! Blues dispatch Real Sociedad amid mixed reception for Enzo Fernandez

Alonso appears to have settled on his tactical identity for the upcoming campaign, deploying a 3-4-3 formation for the third consecutive match. It is a system that served him exceptionally well during his historic Bundesliga-winning tenure at Bayer Leverkusen, and its implementation at Chelsea suggests a permanent shift away from the 4-2-3-1 seen earlier this summer.

The tactical setup also provided a platform for new signings Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix to make their debuts. Rogers, a £117 million arrival, wasted little time making an impact by finding the net within the opening ten minutes. However, the first half was not without its flaws. The Blues struggled to maintain a consistent press, often sitting too deep and allowing the Spanish visitors to dictate the tempo - a lapse that eventually cost them when Jon Mikel Aramburu restored parity with a volley from the edge of the box shortly before the break.