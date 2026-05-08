‘Test their resolve’ - Chelsea advised to brace for Cole Palmer & Enzo Fernandez transfer bids as European qualification struggles leave beleaguered Blues vulnerable

Quizzed on whether a lack of European football will have proven international performers mulling over their options, former Blues defender Dorigo - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetGoodwin - said: “Yeah, absolutely. And that's the real worry in that they were comfortably looking earlier at the Champions League and everything was going fine, all of a sudden it looks like real problems.

“And then, of course, you look at the length of the contracts and the financial situation of the club. Put all that together without that sort of revenue, where does it leave them? Clearly you would have thought one or two things have to change. And of course, the easiest way is to sell one of your big players, which would be very, very difficult.

“Cole Palmer, when he's playing well, he's the talent, he's the man. He looks like the player that can make things happen to be the difference, and you want to keep those sorts of players. I'm sure they'll do everything they can to do that.

“But with no European football, I'm sure there'll be top teams out there thinking, ‘right, we'll test their resolve and see if we can nick one or two of their very good players’ - which will be a real shame.”