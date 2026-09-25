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Fulham v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Chelsea CHARGED by FA over alleged sectarian chanting during Premier League clash with Fulham

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Chelsea have been formally charged by the Football Association following allegations of discriminatory chanting during their West London derby victory over Fulham earlier this season. The governing body is investigating reports of sectarian abuse that occurred during the match at Craven Cottage in August.

  • Football Association launches formal proceedings

    The Football Association has officially charged Chelsea with a breach of conduct rules following a Premier League fixture against local rivals Fulham on 24 August. The incident in question occurred during the early stages of the match, which the Blues eventually won 3-2. The FA's disciplinary department has been scrutinising reports of improper conduct from the traveling support, leading to the formal notification issued to the Stamford Bridge club this week.

    An FA spokesperson confirmed the specifics of the charge, stating: 'Chelsea FC has been charged with breaching FA Rule E21 during the ninth minute of its Premier League fixture against Fulham FC on 24 August. It's alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters did not behave in an improper, offensive, abusive or insulting way. It's further alleged that this behaviour was discriminatory in that it included a reference, whether express or implied, to religion or belief.'

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  • Fulham v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Chelsea respond to misconduct allegations

    The Blues had already taken internal steps to address the situation immediately following the victory at Craven Cottage. Shortly after the 3-2 win on 24 August, Chelsea wrote to supporters to acknowledge receiving multiple reports of sectarian chanting from a small section of their travelling fans.

    Chelsea made their stance clear, reiterating that any form of discriminatory chanting is completely intolerable and warning that those found guilty will face the strongest possible disciplinary action.

  • A recurring issue for the Blues

    This is not the first time Chelsea have had to contend with issues regarding sectarian abuse from individuals within their support, having condemned a fan in 2021 for aiming sectarian abuse at Aston Villa's Scottish international John McGinn.

    On the pitch, Chelsea currently sit 10th in the Premier League table with seven points from their opening five matches. Following a strong start that featured two victories - including the 3-2 win against Fulham - the Blues have since stuttered, picking up just one draw and suffering two defeats.

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  • Brentford v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Chelsea's upcoming fixtures after the break

    Following the current international break, Chelsea will resume their campaign by hosting Bournemouth on 10 October, before travelling to face Everton on 17 October.

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