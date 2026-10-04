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Charlie Austin slams 'volatile' Roberto De Zerbi after disastrous Tottenham start to Premier League season
Disastrous start for Tottenham
Tottenham have endured a miserable beginning to their Premier League campaign, collecting just two points from a possible 15. The club have spent over £300 million on transfers during the summer window, but they currently sit rock-bottom of the table following a dismal winless run. They recently suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Aston Villa, leaving fans deeply frustrated.
Speaking on talkSPORT's Saturday Session, pundit Ade Oladipo highlighted the manager's demeanour: "I look at someone like De Zerbi and I just look at a manager that's quite volatile, quite angry. If it's not going well... I don't want to say he walks because he'd rather be pushed, the money he gets if he's pushed is quite big. I just don't see how it works, I just don't see how they turn this around."
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Austin questions De Zerbi credentials
Responding to those comments, Austin was equally sceptical about the Italian manager and his track record. He demanded to know what the former Shakhtar Donetsk and Brighton boss had achieved to warrant such faith.
"What, in his managerial record, has he done to think he's going to turn this around?" Austin replied. "Spurs fans, do you have the belief in him, because what has he shown at other clubs that he can turn Spurs around, and get them where you think they should be? Because there's no proof in the pudding."
Lack of player commitment
The criticism did not stop at De Zerbi's past achievements, as Austin also took aim at the current squad's attitude. He contrasted the Tottenham players with their Newcastle United counterparts, referencing their 2-0 defeat on matchweek two. Austin praised Matthias Jaissle's side for their readiness and fighting spirit, before questioning the commitment of the squad in north London.
"Tell me the players in that Spurs dressing room that are going to run through a brick wall for him. I'm not seeing it, and I think the proof's in the pudding after these five games," he stated.
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What next for Tottenham?
Tottenham have had three weeks to reflect on their alarming shortcomings during the current international break. They return to action on October 10 with a crucial trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford. De Zerbi desperately needs a positive result to ease the mounting pressure and lift the club out of the relegation zone.
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