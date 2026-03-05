Cause of Casemiro's black eye revealed as Man Utd star shocks fans by playing with facial injury vs Newcastle

Despite the injury, Casemiro proved his worth as a warrior for Michael Carrick’s side. The Brazilian equalised on the stroke of half-time, nodding home yet another set-piece delivery from Bruno Fernandes for his sixth goal of the current Premier League season.

The goal further highlighted the productive relationship between the midfielder and captain Fernandes. Four of Casemiro’s strikes this term have originated from Fernandes' dead-ball deliveries. However, his heroics weren't enough to prevent a frustrating 2-1 defeat against ten-man Newcastle.