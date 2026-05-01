AFP
Revealed: Casemiro’s simple message to Man Utd team-mates before every game that helps to relieve pressure
Mainoo reveals Casemiro’s simple pre-match routine
Mainoo has shared how Casemiro helps Manchester United players stay calm before matches with a straightforward message. The Brazilian midfielder reportedly reminds team-mates to enjoy the game moments before kick-off.
Speaking to club media after signing a new five-year contract, Mainoo explained that Casemiro delivers the reminder during the traditional pre-match handshake on the pitch. The message, according to the young midfielder, helps the squad focus on playing freely rather than dwelling on the pressure of performing at Old Trafford.
- AFP
Mainoo and Casemiro praise each other’s influence
Mainoo claimed that the sentiment reflects the joy of playing football at the highest level, regardless of the expectations surrounding the club. Mainoo revealed the simple phrase Casemiro repeats before matches: "Before every game, when we go around and shake everyone's hand while we're on the pitch, Casemiro will say, 'let's have fun. Let's enjoy football'. You know, that's what it is, isn't it? You have fun and you love to win, but ultimately, I'd be playing the game for free, I'd be playing in the back garden if I wasn't playing it here."
Learn a lot from seniors
Not only did Mainoo reveal Casemiro's pre-match 'ritual', he also praised the veteran midfielder's influence on his development. He admitted that the former Real Madrid player and Bruno Fernandes have been inspirations for him since he first broke into the first team.
"It's been huge for me because I've learned so much from Casemiro," he added. "Him and Bruno, to be fair. Mostly in training, like when I was 16 or 17, I'd come up to train, and I was only training with the first team at that time, I wasn't playing games – like training was my games."
"I'd watch them and the pace of training was so high. I'd just think, how are they so calm in that? And like, what are they doing? I'd go home and I'd think about it a lot, and I'd try and implement things. But I'm still learning now, to this day."
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United face key midfield decisions
Manchester United are expected to reassess their midfield options during the upcoming transfer window. Despite Casemiro enjoying a productive season, the club and the player have mutually agreed to part ways once his contract expires at the end of this season.
Head coach Michael Carrick acknowledged that discussions are ongoing but insisted no final recruitment decisions have been made yet. Several names have also been linked with Man Utd, including Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton.