Having spent years trying to thwart Messi during intense El Clasico battles in Spain, Casemiro showered the Argentine superstar with immense praise. The midfielder admitted that attempting to stop Messi single-handedly was an impossible task throughout his career.

"The amount of trouble Messi gave me," Casemiro admitted, as quoted by ESPN. "Of course, I dreamed of playing with him, I always wanted to play with the best. I could never stop him, I always needed the help of my teammates.

"I am very happy to be alongside him now and I want to continue winning titles with him. I want to enjoy being alongside him, help him and make him even greater. He is one of the gods of football, if not the God of football himself, and I want to help."