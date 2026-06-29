AFP
Carlo Ancelotti explains why he scrapped plan to bring on Neymar against Japan as Brazil secure dramatic win
Ancelotti reveals plan to bring Neymar on
As Brazil struggled to find the back of the net against a resilient Japanese side in their World Cup second-round clash, all eyes were on Neymar. The forward spent a significant portion of the second half warming up on the touchline, leading fans to believe his introduction was imminent. However, Ancelotti opted against utilising his talisman, a decision he addressed immediately after the final whistle.
Speaking to the media, the Italian coach admitted he had a specific window for the 34-year-old to enter the fray. "We were waiting for Neymar for extra time. I spoke with him, he would have come in in the 60th or 65th minute. We equalised the game, and I didn't want to change the structure because the team had control of the game," Ancelotti explained on the pitch.
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A dramatic comeback in Houston
The Selecao found themselves in a difficult position after a lacklustre first half saw them trailing the Samurai Blue. With Japan looking organised and dangerous on the counter, the pressure mounted on Ancelotti to make a change. Eventually, Casemiro found the equaliser in the 56th minute, shifting the momentum back in favour of the South American giants.
The gamble to keep Neymar on the bench eventually paid off in spectacular fashion. While the Houston crowd clamoured for their hero, super-sub Gabriel Martinelli stepped up as the match-winner, scoring a decisive goal in the 96th minute to avoid the need for an additional 30 minutes of play.
Ancelotti praises squad depth
Despite the win being far from comfortable, Ancelotti was quick to praise the versatility and quality available to him within the Brazilian ranks. The depth of the squad allowed him to navigate a high-pressure knockout game against a Japan side that has consistently punched above its weight on the global stage. The victory preserves Brazil's status as tournament favourites.
Ancelotti highlighted following the match: "We have a lot of options, on the bench and on the pitch. Japan are not an easy team. They’re an organised side, very intense. The fact that we deserved to win is very important."
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Looking ahead to the round of 16
With Japan now eliminated, Brazil turn their attention to the next stage of the competition as they prepare for a Sunday clash in New Jersey. The victory has secured their place in the round of 16, where they will face either Norway or Ivory Coast. The status of Neymar will no doubt remain the primary talking point as the Selecao move closer to the final.