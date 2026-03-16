AFP
'It's a shame!' - Carlo Ancelotti reveals details of text message he sent Federico Valverde after Real Madrid star's Man City hat-trick heroics
A captain’s performance at the Bernabeu
Valverde silenced any doubts regarding Madrid's offensive threat in the absence of Kylian Mbappe with a historic first-half hat-trick against Manchester City. Wearing the captain’s armband, the 27-year-old Uruguayan needed just 42 minutes to secure his first career treble, leaving Pep Guardiola's side stunned in their Champions League last-16 first leg. Valverde showcased his clinical edge on the biggest stage, despite often playing in deeper roles or at right-back to cover in the event of injuries. Prior to this match, the midfielder had not scored in his previous 26 European appearances, making his clinical performance even more impressive as Los Blancos established a 3-0 lead.
- Getty Images Sport
The 'Brazilian passport' jibe from Ancelotti
Following the match, former Madrid boss Ancelotti shared a private exchange he had with his former player. Speaking to Marca, the Italian said: "I’ve sent a message to Fede Valverde… I told him: 'It’s a shame you don’t have a Brazilian passport!'" The veteran manager has long been one of Valverde's biggest supporters, famously motivating the player with high-stakes challenges regarding his output. The current tactical setup under Alvaro Arbeloa continues to benefit from this foundation, as Valverde remains the club's most consistent performer in European competition.
The famous goalscoring bet
Ancelotti’s recent praise recalls a legendary wager he made with the Uruguayan during his tenure in the Spanish capital. "I made a bet with Fede years ago that he’d score 10 goals in a season — or I’d revoke my coaching licence," Ancelotti recalled. That belief has been vindicated as Valverde has evolved from not just being a tireless worker but also a genuine goal threat. His importance to the side is undeniable; he has featured in almost every European fixture this term, with his only absence being the win at Kairat Almaty, where he remained an unused substitute on the bench.
- Getty Images Sport
A clear advantage to defend in Manchester
Madrid now head to the Etihad Stadium with a massive three-goal cushion, but the task of containing a wounded Man City remains a daunting one. The pressure will be on Valverde to replicate his leadership and defensive discipline as City are expected to launch a relentless offensive from the first whistle.
Advertisement