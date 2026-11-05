Caoimhin Kelleher return or Gianluigi Donnarumma raid: Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper picks potential transfer targets as long-serving Alisson heads towards free agency

Who should the Reds have their eye on? When that question was put to Friedel, the former USMNT goalkeeper - who spent three years at Anfield in his playing days and was speaking in association with Grosvenor Sport - told GOAL: “I think there are a few very good keepers. [Diogo] Costa, [Unai] Simon, both excellent.

“You could also maybe try to get Kelleher back. He understands Liverpool. I thought at the time, when [Emi] Martinez wanted to move, I thought he could have been a good replacement. The problem is that Alisson still has years on him. So that would have been a difficult move to get and that ship's probably sailed.

“You could possibly look in the Premier League and the development of some others - Djordje Petrovic is an excellent goalkeeper. See how James Trafford develops at Leeds.

“There's quite a few good goalkeepers and Alisson isn't finished yet, he's still making some really good saves. Liverpool has some time to to be on the lookout, which is good. But there are some very good goalkeepers out there.”

Quizzed on whether Liverpool could ask questions of giant Italian keeper Donnarumma if Manchester City are stung with FFP-related sanctions that lead to them being relegated out of the Premier League, Friedel added: “Possibly.

“That could be a bit messy, but he could be another one they look at. I think there's more to come out of the City thing. I don't really think about their players as being available just yet.”