Can Bruno Fernandes win the Europa League on his own?! Man Utd are starving for goals with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling - but talismanic captain could take them all the way

Roy Keane was wrong when he said the Portuguese was not a fighter - the captain can lead his ragtag team to European glory

Being the captain of Manchester United should be a position that commands great respect but Bruno Fernandes rarely receives it from leading figures in the game. Graeme Souness has been one of his fiercest critics, attacking him on numerous occasions. At different times he has called him "childish", accused him of "throwing in the towel" and most recently labelling him "a liability."

Souness, as one of Liverpool's greatest players, has naturally never been shy about criticising United players, most famously Paul Pogba. His criticism probably doesn't touch Fernandes' nerves. It should be expected. But what must hurt, however he insists it does not, is the barrage of grief aimed at his way from a fellow Manchester United captain.

Roy Keane has recently rivalled Souness as the midfielder's biggest detractor, wasting no opportunity to lay into the Portuguese. The man with 31 goals and assists this season is a strange scapegoat in a team so light on star quality but Fernandes has repeatedly been the main target of Keane's wrath.

And the Irishman set his sights on him again in February, taking issue with the emerging narrative that Fernandes has been carrying the team on his back after digging them out of holes against Everton and Ipswich. "Save us? They're 15th in the league and he's saving them? Praise the lord," Keane said on The Overlap. "Talent is not enough. Bruno's a talented player, but talent's not enough. Bruno's not a fighter."

Keane loves nothing more than a heated discussion but his comments were well wide of the mark. Fernandes has always been a fighter and it is only because of him that United are still standing and still have something to play for this season, the chance to win the Europa League and earn a ticket into the Champions League.