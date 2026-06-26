It's time for Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford! How England SHOULD line up against Panama as Three Lions aim to secure top spot in World Cup group

To be clear, it's not all bad. Round of 32 qualification is already in the bag. Group L is still there for the taking. A draw will be sufficient to finish first. But now, there is very little margin for error. What should have been a procession in New Jersey will actually mean something, and the scoreless draw with Ghana has planted a seed of doubt over the true strength of Tuchel's team.

And even if drawing the second game at a major tournament has become something of an unwanted English tradition, it has still left the Three Lions open to the kind of scenario they didn't want to be in. What could have been a time for fresh legs is, instead, another fixture where - at least at first - the star men will have to play.

So, what to expect here? Well, first of all, England really should field as strong of a lineup as possible. A good start, a comfortable second-half lead, and rotation would be welcome, if not necessary. But any major risks would be a massive oversight on Tuchel's part. And with that, here's who GOAL thinks should start against Panama on Saturday evening...