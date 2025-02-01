Better than Frank Lampard! Mo Salah moves into sixth in Premier League top scorers' list after brace against Bournemouth, with Sergio Aguero next for Liverpool ace to chase down
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored two goals against Bournemouth to leapfrog Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in the all-time Premier League scorers' list.
- Salah moves to sixth in all-time list
- Liverpool win 2-0 at Bournemouth
- Reds go nine points clear