This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
David Beckham Atlanta United 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Best in MLS? David Beckham & Inter Miami trolled by Atlanta United – with Man Utd legend seeing famous documentary exchange with wife Victoria used against him

D. BeckhamMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFAtlanta United

David Beckham has seen a clip from his own documentary used against him, with Atlanta United indulging in some "best in MLS" trolling of Inter Miami.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Herons claimed the Supporters' Shield
  • Fell at the first hurdle in play-off action
  • Rivals take great delight in their demise
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below