'It's best for all parties' - Ex-Man Utd youngster set for January sale as Utrecht coach accuses him of lack of focus after being banished from senior team
Iqbal on the way out
The turbulent spell of former Manchester United prodigy Zidane Iqbal in the Eredivisie appears to be reaching a premature conclusion. Utrecht head coach Jans has confirmed that the club is actively looking to offload the 22-year-old in the upcoming winter transfer window, citing a lack of focus and a desire to clear a pathway for the club’s homegrown prospects. The decision marks a disappointing end to a chapter that began with high hopes when the midfielder swapped Old Trafford for the Stadion Galgenwaard in the summer of 2023.
Iqbal, who rose to prominence during United’s pre-season tours under Erik ten Hag, has struggled to cement a regular starting berth in the Netherlands. His frustrations have now boiled over, leading to a mutual agreement that a separation is the only viable path forward.
'His head wasn't in it'
Speaking to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Jans was candid in his assessment of the situation. The veteran manager revealed that while there have been no major disciplinary breaches since earlier incidents in the season, the player’s mental application has dropped as his unhappiness with his squad role has grown.
"We have to look in January," Jans stated, confirming the club's transfer stance. "We think it is best for all parties if another solution is found. He can look for another club."
Jans elaborated on the reasons behind the decision, suggesting that Iqbal’s disappointment at being a substitute had begun to affect his training and general demeanour.
"Lately I thought that his head wasn't in it, but I never had disciplinary problems with him," the coach explained. "Zidane does not feel happy with his current role. Then you have to look for another solution."
This assessment paints a picture of a talented player caught in limbo. Iqbal arrived in Utrecht seeking regular senior football after outgrowing youth football in England, but he has found the physical and tactical demands of the Dutch league difficult to overcome consistently.
A history of friction
This is not the first time Jans has had to publicly address Iqbal’s attitude. Earlier in the campaign, the midfielder was effectively banished from the first-team squad ahead of a crucial Europa League clash.
At the time, Jans described the measure as a necessary "reset" for the player. Iqbal was dropped to the bench and then removed from the training group entirely for a short period, with the manager demanding a reaction. "He needs to be reset," Jans said at the time, indicating that the player's standards had slipped below what was required for professional football at that level.
While Iqbal did return to the fold following that exclusion, it appears dropping him from the squad did not have the lasting impact the club had hoped for. The initial friction seems to have evolved into a general malaise, with the player unable to force his way back into the starting XI and the manager losing patience with trying to motivate him.
Making way for youth
Beyond the personal situation, Jans emphasised that the decision to sell Iqbal is also strategic. Utrecht prides itself on its academy production line, and the coaching staff is keen to promote the next generation of talent.
"He is a good player, but I think that in January we also want to make a bit more room for guys from our own academy to bring them a bit closer to the first team," Jans revealed.
He specifically name-checked two prospects who are set to benefit from Iqbal’s departure: "Guys like [Jaygo] Van Ommeren and [Oualid] Agougil. Then you also have to make space."
The impending exit leaves Iqbal at a career crossroads. Once regarded as one of the most technically gifted graduates of the Manchester United academy—drawing comparisons to elite playmakers for his composure on the ball - he now faces the prospect of finding a third permanent club by the age of 22.
His status as a full Iraq international will likely ensure there are suitors, potentially in the Championship or elsewhere in Europe, but the narrative surrounding his "lack of focus" and his inability to succeed under a respected coach like Jans may deter top-tier clubs.
