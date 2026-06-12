Bernardo Silva agrees Real Madrid transfer as Jose Mourinho closes in on stunning first signing after return to the Bernabeu

Romano provided an update on the move via X. He wrote: “Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO! Agreement in place and contract approved. Two year deal plus one year option, fast deal by Madrid started 36h ago and closed immediately. Mourinho wanted Bernardo, he says yes and advanced talks revealed today are 100% confirmed."

Silva had previously remained non-committal when discussing speculation surrounding his future, particularly amid links with Barcelona.

He said: “Is it a dream? I’m not going to answer that because I don’t know where I’ll end up. [Barcelona] is an option I have, but I haven’t made that decision yet. We don’t know what will happen.”



