Benfica publicly defend Gianluca Prestianni after Vinicius Junior racism allegations mar Champions League clash with Real Madrid

Play was halted for approximately 10 minutes after Vinicius became involved in a heated exchange with Benfica supporters as he celebrated his decisive goal. As the teams prepared for Benfica to take centre again, Vinicius ran to the referee and accused the Portuguese club’s player, Gianluca Prestianni, of using a racial slur.

In a move that has raised eyebrows across the footballing world given the severity of the accusations, Benfica posted a message of support on their official X account. The club shared Prestianni's earlier denial and added a caption to make their stance crystal clear, writing: “Together, by your side.”

Not content with a simple message of support, Benfica doubled down by releasing a video that they claim exonerates the 19-year-old midfielder from any wrongdoing. The club are attempting to use the clip to prove that the other Madrid players were too far away to have heard the specific slur they have reported to the match officials. The Portuguese side accompanied the footage with a caption stating: “As the images show, given the distance, the Real Madrid players could not have heard what they are claiming they heard.”

Prestianni was seen covering his mouth with his jersey during the heated exchange, which has complicated the review of camera footage by UEFA's disciplinary team. Despite the lack of clear lip-reading evidence, the testimonies coming out of the Madrid dressing room remain consistent and damning, painting a very different picture of the events that occurred on the pitch.