Ben Chilwell is all set to make a Chelsea comeback against Barrow in the Carabao Cup after Enzo Maresca reintegrated him into the first-team squad.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chilwell set to end summer exile

Marseca has allowed him to train with first team

Set to be given chance in Carabao Cup 🟢📱 Article continues below Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱