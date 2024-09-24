Mykhailo Mudryk's Chelsea struggles 'not down to lack of confidence' as Enzo Maresca challenges £89m flop to 'do better' if he wants starting role
Enzo Maresca does not believe Mykahilo Mudryk is suffering from a "lack of confidence" and has challenged the Chelsea winger to "do better".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Mudryk has played just 61 minutes in PL this term
- Maresca challenges the Ukrainian
- Has struggled for form since move from Shakhtar
🟢📱