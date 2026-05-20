Jamal Musiala loses driving licence as Bayern Munich star found to have caused traffic accident

The incident occurred on April 13, 2025, while Musiala was travelling on the A8 motorway towards Salzburg. The Bayern Munich midfielder was behind the wheel of an Audi RS e-tron GT, a high-performance electric vehicle capable of producing over 600 horsepower, and was reportedly accompanied by his younger sister at the time of the crash.

Florian Lindemann, a spokesperson for the Munich I Public Prosecutor's Office, confirmed the details of the incident, saying: "During an overtaking manoeuvre, the accused Jamal M., who was driving at excessive speed at the time, overlooked a car driving to his right, resulting in a collision."

It was revealed that Musiala was travelling at 194 km/h in a zone restricted to 120 km/h.