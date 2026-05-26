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Bayern Munich loanee Joao Palhinha gives update on his future after 'big relief' of Tottenham's Premier League survival
Midfielder secures top-flight status
Palhinha has openly expressed his desire to extend his stay with Tottenham following the conclusion of his season-long loan from Bayern. The Portuguese international emerged as the ultimate hero on the final day of the season, scoring the crucial winning goal against Everton. His match-winning contribution ensured Spurs preserved their Premier League status, finishing two points clear of the relegation zone and capping off an incredibly tense campaign.
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Palhinha targets permanent marriage
Having established himself as a fan favourite, the 30-year-old midfielder has indicated his readiness to trigger a permanent transfer clause valued at €30 million (£26m). Reflecting on his emotional connection to the club, Palhinha said: “Since the first day I arrived I feel at home. From the supporters, the crowd. Top club. Who doesn’t want to play for Tottenham and stay here? I have everything here. But this is like a marriage. What I can say to you is I would really like to be here and I enjoy it a lot this season with this club – even with it being a tough season.”
Palhinha predicts bright future for Spurs
Tottenham successfully avoided the drop after making a critical managerial appointment, bringing in Roberto De Zerbi, who secured 11 points from his seven games in charge to keep Spurs up.
Palhinha, who recorded a career-high fifth league goal this term, remains confident that the club will build on this structural escape. He added: “I think the next season will hopefully be really different and I truly believe. This season will help Tottenham for the future. Analyse the season, what we did wrong, what we did well and it will be a big improvement and a big relief after the season.”
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De Zerbi demands quick execution
De Zerbi has already publicly confirmed that he "100%" wants the permanent deal finalised, leaving the final decision with the board. While Palhinha remains contracted to Bayern until June 2028, the Bavarian giants are expected to sanction the departure to clear wage space, meaning the Tottenham hierarchy must now activate the option quickly during the summer transfer window to prevent rival clubs from hijacking a move for the robust midfielder.