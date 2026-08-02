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Bayern Munich identify a standout Premier League forward as the ideal Harry Kane replacement
Planning for the future
Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Benjamin Sesko as a potential long-term successor to Kane, according to Sport Bild's Head of Football, Christian Falk.
The Bundesliga champions are assessing their options and have identified the Manchester United striker as a prime candidate, placing him high on their shortlist as they prepare for life after Kane.
United are fully aware of the growing interest in the 23-year-old, who arrived at Old Trafford for an initial fee of €76.50 million in 2025. While Michael Carrick views Sesko as a crucial part of his plans following a debut season featuring 11 Premier League goals in 30 appearances, Bayern are continuously evaluating their attacking succession strategy.
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Record-breaking impact
Kane remains the undisputed leading striker for Bayern Munich. Following a massive €95m transfer from Tottenham in 2023, where he scored an incredible 280 goals across 435 games, Kane has elevated his game to unprecedented heights in Germany. Last season, the 33-year-old delivered the best individual campaign of his illustrious career, netting 61 goals in 51 matches across all competitions.
His phenomenal consistency has helped him amass a staggering 146 goals in 147 total appearances for Bayern Munich. During his time with the club, Kane has secured two Bundesliga titles, a DFB-Pokal, and a German Super Cup, whilst also claiming the European Golden Boot twice, proving exactly why finding a replacement is a daunting task.
An emerging talent
While Kane continues to dominate, Bayern Munich are looking ahead. Sesko proved his immense quality during a highly successful spell in Germany before his move to England. The Slovenia international scored 39 goals in 87 games across all competitions for RB Leipzig, firmly establishing himself as one of Europe's top forwards.
His transition to Manchester United has showcased his adaptability, though he is currently building his way back to full fitness following a shin issue that disrupted his previous campaign. United have previously resisted interest in Sesko, and with the club looking to bolster their own forward line ahead of their return to the Champions League, losing their young star would cause significant recruitment problems.
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What happens next?
Manchester United are not actively looking to sell Sesko, meaning Bayern Munich are currently treating this as a long-term succession plan rather than an imminent transfer. However, if the German champions decide to formalise their interest with a concrete bid, United will face a massive challenge to retain their star striker. For now, Sesko will focus on his pre-season preparations ahead of the upcoming campaign.
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