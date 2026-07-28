Revealed: Benjamin Sesko still recovering from shin injury as Man Utd striker sits out first two pre-season fixtures

Sesko was already managing a shin complaint before he aggravated the injury during United's thrilling 3-2 victory against Liverpool on May 3. The club remained notably vague about the severity of the issue at the time.

Consequently, the medical team decided to rest him for the final three games of last season. Fortunately for United, those late-season matches are expected to be the only competitive fixtures that the forward misses. The talented forward officially returned to outdoor training last week and is taking significant steps toward a full recovery.