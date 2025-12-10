AFP
Bayern Munich star Harry Kane makes final decision on €65m release clause ahead of winter deadline amid Barcelona transfer links
Kane's €65m release clause
Kane's contract with Bayern reportedly contains a €65 million (57m/$76m) release clause, though it comes with strict conditions. It is thought the former Tottenham striker can only use the option if he notifies the Bundesliga champions by the end of January 2026, which would then open the door to a departure in the summer. Former club Spurs and La Liga giants Barcelona have both been mooted as potential destinations if he were to leave Bavaria, but recent reports indicate the 32-year-old would prefer to stay put for now.
England captain set to stay with Bayern
According to BILD, Kane won't take up the €65m release clause option and instead wants to sign a contract extension with Bayern. While he is ranked second in the Premier League's all-time goalscoring charts, only 47 behind record holder Alan Shearer, the striker is thought to prefer winning more silverware with Vincent Kompany's Bayern. Kane famously went through his goal-laden spell with Tottenham without winning a single piece of silverware and then had to wait the better part of two years to claim a trophy with Bayern, eventually getting his hands on the Bundesliga trophy after Bayer Leverkusen produced an incredible 2023-24 season to keep him waiting.
