Bayern & Germany sensation Lennart Karl's special tribute to Lionel Messi revealed - and he wears it during EVERY game

By keeping an image of the World Cup winner, Karl believes it provides the mental edge required to reach the pinnacle of the sport. In a revealing interview with Bayern's members' magazine, '51', the prodigy explained why he has an image of Messi attached to his shin.

“Yes, Messi is on my left shinpad," Karl revealed. “He’s been my role model ever since I could play football – left-footed, on the smaller side too, a player who does incredible things with the ball. Having him with me gives me something to think about. It’s simply an incentive to work hard to make a name for myself at the highest level.”







