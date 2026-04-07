Bato on his relationship with Ancelotti: He named his dog after me

Speaking about his relationship with manager Ancelotti, Pato said that the veteran Italian had helped him settle in Milan more than anyone else.
He confirmed that they are still in touch and enjoy a close relationship, citing as proof: “Ancelotti named his dog Pato; we were that close.”
He continued: “I feel that Ancelotti is more than just a manager; he is a friend and a father figure. When I was in Milan, I was 17 years old. So when I arrived there, he came to the gate at Milanello, took my hand and said, ‘Right, go inside; I want to introduce you to the other players’.”
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He continued: “He spoke to every player and said, ‘Guys, this is Pato.’ They said, ‘Hello Pato, good luck, and we’re here for you.’”
He added: “That’s why I think Ancelotti is more than just a manager; he’s a gentleman.”
Bato has no doubt about Ancelotti’s place among the greatest football managers, saying: “For me, he is the best manager ever.”