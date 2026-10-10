Barcelona player ratings vs Getafe: Gabriel Jesus and Anthony Gordon shine as Hansi Flick’s juggernaut continues

J. Garcia - 7/10

The goalkeeper had one of the quietest evenings of his career, protected by a team that held the ball for the vast majority of the game. He was called into action only once to make a solitary save, but his distribution was vital in maintaining the 862 total passes completed by the hosts.

Jules Koundé - 9/10

An exceptional performance from the Frenchman, who dominated the right flank. Beyond his defensive duties, he showcased his offensive value by scoring the final goal of the game in the 73rd minute.

X. Espart - 7/10

The youngster looked composed at the heart of the defence, benefiting from Getafe's lack of ambition. He maintained the high defensive line required by Flick and was efficient in his short-passing game to keep the tempo high.

Eric García - 8/10

Captain for the day, García marshalled the backline with authority. His ability to step into midfield helped Barcelona maintain their suffocating 83% possession, and he was crucial in neutralising the rare counter-attacks Getafe attempted to launch.

G. Martin - 7/10

Occupying the left-back role, Martin was a constant outlet for switches of play. While less involved in the direct goal-scoring than Koundé, his positioning prevented Getafe from finding any joy on the break.